Royals visit deadly train crash site as Spain mourns

They then visited a hospital in the nearby city of Cordoba where some of the injured are being treated.



Speaking to reporters after leaving the hospital, the king said he wanted to "convey the affection of the entire country" to the victims.



Santiago Salvador, a Portuguese national who broke a leg in the accident, said he felt lucky to be alive.



"I was thrown through the carriage, it felt like being on a carousel,” Salvador, his face covered in cuts, told Portuguese state television RTP.



"It was a very tragic accident; it looked like hell. There were people who were very seriously injured."



The two trains were carrying more than 500 passengers in total.