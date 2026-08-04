Wildfires raze neighborhoods in northwest US city of Spokane

SPOKANE: Wildfires supercharged by drought and intense heat tore through the northwestern US city of Spokane, forcing the evacuation of 60,000 people as hundreds of buildings were reduced to cinders and firefighters raced Monday (Aug 3) to contain the flames.



Some 600 structures have been damaged or destroyed while none of the 7,708 acres (3,119 hectares) burned by three fires in the Spokane area in the state of Washington have been contained, according to InciWeb, a federal interagency information system.



Local officials said so far no one has been reported hurt.



Cooler temperatures were expected Monday and Tuesday, though the respite will be brief, with "a warming trend building into the area Wednesday through Friday as temperatures will rise into the mid to high-90's with relative humidity in the lower teens," InciWeb's latest update said.



Video of the aftermath on Sunday showed scores of homes burned to the ground, with only their brick fireplaces and foundations remaining, while other houses nearby escaped practically unscathed.



"Just driving around looking at the homes - it's just one of the most heart-breaking things I've ever seen in my life," Spokane resident Geoff Beadles told AFP, after evacuating with his fiancée and two dogs.



"About 60,000 individuals were evacuated" under the authorities' highest-level alert, known as "Go Now," police chief Kevin Hall said Sunday, commending police and firefighters for their efforts.



Emergency authorities set up a fire evacuation shelter at the Spokane Convention Center.



Mayor Lisa Brown told a press briefing: "To the people who are suffering right now in our region from either loss or uncertainty ... our hearts go out to you. We are here for you for the long term."