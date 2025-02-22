Stabbing at Berlin's Holocaust memorial wounds one

BERLIN: A man was stabbed and seriously injured at Berlin's Holocaust memorial, police said on Friday (Feb 21) evening, two days before a watershed national election.



Police said they did not know the identity of the male attacker, who was still at large, or motive and were investigating.



Video of the scene showed emergency vehicles and heavily armoured police lined along one side of the memorial site, a vast field of grey concrete pillars where the attack took place. The memorial is across the street from the US Embassy.



"An as yet unidentified male suspect attacked a person standing here, who was so seriously injured that he had to be taken by the fire brigade to hospital for emergency treatment," police spokesperson Florian Nath said.



The attack occurred around 6.00pm local time. The victim's life was not in danger and he was being prepared for surgery, he added.