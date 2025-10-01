Starmer vows to fight for Britain's 'soul', thwart far right

LIVERPOOL: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned on Tuesday (Sep 30) that Britain faced a "battle for the soul of the country" as he urged voters to reject the rise of the far right.

In his keynote speech at Labour’s annual conference, Starmer defended a multicultural Britain and escalated his attacks on Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, which is surging in polls.

“I will fight with every breath I have – fight for working people, fight for the tolerant, decent, respectful Britain I know,” Starmer told delegates in Liverpool.

ATTACKS ON FARAGE, REFORM

Starmer said Britain stood “at a fork in the road” between Labour’s vision of renewal and Reform’s “grievance,” accusing Farage of trying to sow division.

“He doesn’t like Britain, doesn’t believe in Britain, wants you to doubt it as much as he does,” he said.

“If you say, or imply, that people cannot be English or British because of the colour of their skin, then you are an enemy of national renewal,” he added, drawing a standing ovation.

Farage dismissed the address as “a desperate last throw of the dice from a prime minister who is in deep trouble” and vowed to deliver a “lesson” at next May’s local elections.