Starmer vows to fight for Britain's 'soul', thwart far right

LIVERPOOL: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned on Tuesday (Sep 30) that Britain faced a "battle for the soul of the country" as he urged voters to reject the rise of the far right.
In his keynote speech at Labour’s annual conference, Starmer defended a multicultural Britain and escalated his attacks on Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, which is surging in polls.
“I will fight with every breath I have – fight for working people, fight for the tolerant, decent, respectful Britain I know,” Starmer told delegates in Liverpool.
ATTACKS ON FARAGE, REFORM
Starmer said Britain stood “at a fork in the road” between Labour’s vision of renewal and Reform’s “grievance,” accusing Farage of trying to sow division.
“He doesn’t like Britain, doesn’t believe in Britain, wants you to doubt it as much as he does,” he said.
“If you say, or imply, that people cannot be English or British because of the colour of their skin, then you are an enemy of national renewal,” he added, drawing a standing ovation.
Farage dismissed the address as “a desperate last throw of the dice from a prime minister who is in deep trouble” and vowed to deliver a “lesson” at next May’s local elections.
SLUMPING POLLS, LEADERSHIP QUESTIONS
Labour has been in power for 14 months but trails Reform by 12 points, according to an Ipsos poll, with Starmer’s approval the lowest for a British leader since 1977.
The unpopularity has triggered speculation over Starmer’s leadership, with some Labour figures floating Manchester mayor Andy Burnham as a potential challenger.
Starmer insisted he could still lead Britain to a “new, fairer country,” but admitted the path would be “long, difficult” and require tough choices.
Labour member Sarah Chaker said the speech restored her confidence: “He certainly restored mine.”
But deputy leadership contender Lucy Powell warned Labour risked alienating both sides of its base by trying to fend off Reform while retaining progressive voters.