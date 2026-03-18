Starmer tells Zelenskyy 'focus must remain on Ukraine' amid Iran war

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London on Tuesday (Mar 17) that "the focus must remain on Ukraine" despite the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Starmer welcomed Zelenskyy to his official Downing Street residence for talks after the Ukraine leader met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

"I think it's really important that we are clear that the focus must remain on Ukraine," said Starmer.

"There's obviously a conflict in Iran going on, in the Middle East, but we can't lose focus on what's going on in Ukraine and the need for our support," he added.

Washington has partly rolled back sanctions against Moscow to cool oil prices sent soaring by the Middle East war, which appears to have scuttled US-led talks on ending Russia's four-year invasion.

Tuesday's meeting came after Downing Street had earlier announced that Britain and Ukraine are set to sign a defence partnership aimed at addressing the threat of low-cost drones.