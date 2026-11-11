US stocks fall on hot inflation report as Nvidia tumbles again

ANTHROPIC IPO

The increased AI wariness has taken a toll on Anthropic's IPO plans, after the maker of artificial intelligence chatbot Claude said it would seek less than the estimated US$100 billion floated just a few weeks ago.



The forecast came in a securities filing in which it revealed that revenue soared to US$17 billion in the third quarter, up from just US$1.4 billion a year earlier.



"The path is not clear for the AI trade, and it may continue to struggle" even if the Anthropic IPO is successful next week, said Kathleen Brooks, research director at the trading platform XTB.



European and Asian stock markets mostly rose.



International benchmark Brent crude oil prices fell below US$90 a barrel for the first time since August but finished at US$91.49 a barrel, down 1.2 per cent.



"President Trump signaling that further strikes on Iran may not be necessary - at a time when oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz are increasing and Middle Eastern exports recover towards pre-war levels - ease supply concerns," said Axel Rudolph, chief technical analyst at online trading and investing platform IG.