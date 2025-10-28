Warnings grow of executions, ethnic cleansing in Sudan's El-Fasher

PORT SUDAN: Reports were mounting on Tuesday (Oct 28) of ethnically motivated atrocities in the western Sudanese city of El-Fasher since its capture by paramilitaries, with allies of the army accusing fighters of executing "more than 2,000" civilians.

El-Fasher fell to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after more than 18 months of brutal siege warfare, giving the group control over every state capital in the vast Darfur region.

Allies of the army, the Joint Forces, said on Tuesday that the RSF "committed heinous crimes against innocent civilians in the city of El-Fasher, where more than 2,000 unarmed citizens were executed and killed on Oct 26 and Oct 27, most of them women, children and the elderly".

Local groups and international NGOs had warned that El-Fasher's fall could trigger mass atrocities, fears that Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab said were coming true.

The monitor, which relies on open source intelligence and satellite imagery, said the city "appears to be in a systematic and intentional process of ethnic cleansing of Fur, Zaghawa, and Berti indigenous non-Arab communities through forced displacement and summary execution".

This included what appeared to be "door-to-door clearance operations" in the city.

In a report published on Monday, it said the actions of the RSF "may be consistent with war crimes and crimes against humanity and may rise to the level of genocide".

The same day, United Nations rights chief Volker Turk spoke of a growing risk of "ethnically motivated violations and atrocities" in El-Fasher.

His office said it was "receiving multiple, alarming reports that the RSF are carrying out atrocities, including summary executions".