Pakistan suicide bombing likely by Islamic State branch in bordering Afghanistan: Experts

“We know that the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, the IS branch in Afghanistan, is in a bitter struggle with the Taliban. And we know that the political rally in Pakistan … was closely aligned with the Taliban in Afghanistan,” he said.

“And of course, unfortunately, this sort of suicide bombing bears the hallmarks of an Islamic State operation.”

Prof Barton said the group was trying to put pressure on the Taliban regime in Kabul by reaching out and embarrassing it across the border.

“Unfortunately, terrorism is a method of leveraging influence and getting attention,” he said.

“The fact that it attacked immediately across the border does not mean that it is not part of contestation within Afghanistan, but of course there's deep ideological conviction,” said Prof Barton, adding that the ISKP is opposed to the approach taken by the Taliban and parties like JUI-F.