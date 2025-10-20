Sumo-Wrestlers bid farewell to London after Hoshoryu claims trophy

LONDON: London bids a fond farewell to Japan's finest sumo wrestlers on Sunday (Oct 19) at the end of their packed-out, five-day Grand Sumo Tournament, the ancient sport's first foray abroad in 34 years and only its second ever.

The outsized and brightly dressed wrestlers have become something of a social media phenomenon during their stay, strolling around outside the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace, riding along on rental bikes, and pulling pints in the pub - all while being photo-bombed by a dazzled public.

On the earth and clay "dohyo" raised ring it was back to business on the final afternoon, with the crowd warming up throughout the 20-bout card until the deciding clash between the two grand champions, or "yokozuna", Hoshoryu and Onosato. Sumo wrestlers all go by just one name in the ring.

In the end the decider was a slightly clumsy affair, Hoshoryu managing to spin around and shove out the 191 kg Onosato to win the tournament with a perfect 5-0 record.

"I'm just glad to have got through the five days with no injuries," he told reporters.

Asked how he planned to celebrate, he gave a wry smile and said diplomatically: "I haven't thought about that yet, but I will do now."