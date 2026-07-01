Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to restrict birthright citizenship

WASHINGTON: Handing US President Donald Trump a stinging defeat, the US Supreme Court on Tuesday (Jun 30) rejected his audacious attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in the United States - a right long woven into the fabric of American society - scuttling one of his top priorities in his crackdown on immigration.

The justices in a 6-3 ruling authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts decided that Trump's directive violated language in the US Constitution's 14th Amendment that confers citizenship to those born in the United States who are "subject to the jurisdiction thereof."

They upheld a lower court's decision that blocked Trump's executive order that had directed US agencies not to recognise the citizenship of children born in the United States if neither parent is an American citizen or legal permanent resident, also called a "green card" holder.

Roberts was joined by fellow conservative Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, as well as the court's three liberal justices, in rejecting Trump's order.

The ruling marked the third time this year that the court invalidated a major Trump initiative, following its February decision to strike down his sweeping global tariffs and a rejection on Monday of his bid to immediately fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.