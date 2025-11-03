Sweden bets on nuclear power to drive economic growth and cut emissions

SWEDEN’S NUCLEAR JOURNEY

Busch, who is also minister for energy, business and industry, highlighted the crucial role nuclear power plays in Sweden’s energy strategy.

Sweden’s energy mix is dominated by low-carbon sources such as hydropower, wind and nuclear energy.

The country has six active nuclear reactors, which generate around 30 per cent of its electricity.

To meet rising demand for clean power, Sweden will adopt small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) – a next-generation technology that is simpler, safer and potentially more cost-effective to build than traditional large-scale reactors.

In August, the Swedish government announced plans to build between three and five of these reactors at the Ringhals plant in southwestern Sweden. They are expected to supply around 1,500 megawatts of power – roughly equivalent to two conventional reactors.

Busch said she sees significant potential for SMRs in the years ahead.

“I think you will see Sweden emerge as somewhat of a hub around the (Nordic and Baltic Sea regions) for investments in nuclear,” she added.

“I would like to see at least coordinated purchases of SMRs pushing prices down, but also making it possible to collaborate on the know-hows.”