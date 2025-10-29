Nuclear power could pave way for ASEAN’s energy independence, says World Nuclear Association head

REGIONAL AMBITIONS

There are currently no operational nuclear reactors in Southeast Asia, but countries like the Philippines and Indonesia have set targets to operate nuclear power plants in the early 2030s.

Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore are also studying the potential of nuclear power, particularly through the use of small modular reactors (SMRs).

Compact and scalable, SMRs are a fraction of the size of a conventional nuclear reactor, and can be prefabricated for easier transport and installation.

According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report in 2024, Asia’s share of global nuclear power generation could reach 30 per cent by 2026.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) plan to build a US$100 billion cross-border power grid by 2045 offers a foundation for sharing reliable nuclear energy across the region, said Bilbao y Leon.

She urged ASEAN nations to learn from more established Asian nuclear players such as Japan, South Korea and China.

Japan, for instance, is accelerating efforts to restart existing reactors to meet its energy needs, noted Bilbao y Leon. South Korea exports its nuclear power technology and operational experience.

China has numerous nuclear plants under construction, and is actively supporting nuclear projects overseas, including in Pakistan, she added.

These countries would be “quite happy” to share their experience with ASEAN nations, she said.