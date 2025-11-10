Swedish group reports Amazon over childlike sex doll sales

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish child rights organisation said on Monday (Nov 10) it had filed a police report against Amazon and two other e-commerce platforms over the sale of sex dolls with a childlike appearance.

Controversy has swirled over the sale of childlike sex dolls, with Chinese digital platform Shein recently banning them from sale after France threatened to ban the retailer from the country over them.

The Swedish organisation ChildX said it had filed a police report against Amazon, including all of its various national sites, as well as two other sites selling the dolls in Sweden.

ChildX told AFP it did not want to name the two smaller sites publicly so as not to direct traffic there, but one was based in Sweden and the other in China.

Swedish legislation prohibits material that portrays children in a sexualised manner, and ChildX said the sale of the dolls could fall foul of child sexual exploitation laws.

It said the sale of such products on global marketplaces risks normalising sexual abuse of children and increasing demand for exploitative material.

"We don't want these sites to be allowed to exist in Sweden because they normalise abuse of children, and that can lead to more actual abuse of children," ChildX secretary general Ida Ostensson told AFP.

She urged the Swedish government to review how police can be tasked with updating and expanding a blacklist of child porn websites "to include more types of websites that promote or enable abuse against children."