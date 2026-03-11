Swiss bus fire likely deliberate but terrorism ruled out for now: Police

GENEVA: A bus fire that killed at least six people in western Switzerland was likely ignited deliberately but probably not as an act of terror, police said on Wednesday (Mar 11).

The fire broke out on the bus in the main street of the small town of Kerzers, around 20km west of the Alpine nation's capital Bern, at about 6.25pm (5.25pm GMT) on Tuesday.

Videos shared on social media showed flames several metres high bursting out from the windows, and black smoke rising into the sky.