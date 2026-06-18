Talks on implementing US-Iran deal still planned in Switzerland on Friday: Bern

GENEVA: Switzerland confirmed on Thursday (Jun 18) that "initial negotiations" on implementing a United States-Iran memorandum of understanding on ending the Middle East war were planned to take place at a Swiss resort complex on Friday.

"Currently, the plan remains for the US and Iran, along with the mediators Pakistan and Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at the Burgenstock for initial negotiations on the implementation of the agreement," the Swiss foreign ministry said.

The announcement lifted a veil of uncertainty that had hung over the meeting at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex near Lucerne in central Switzerland, initially announced on Tuesday.

At the time, it had been billed as a signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding agreed by the US and Iran to end the regional war that erupted on Feb 28 with US-Israeli strikes.

But the signing was unexpectedly moved forward, with US President Donald Trump laying down his signature on Wednesday at a candlelit dinner outside Paris, as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed remotely.

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and US Vice President JD Vance were expected to take part in the discussions to flesh out the details of the deal, but the Swiss said they could provide no further information on the agenda.