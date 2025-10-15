Syria’s Sharaa to meet Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, state media says

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday (Oct 15), state news agency SANA reported, marking his first visit to Russia since the overthrow of Moscow’s longtime ally Bashar al-Assad last year.

The talks will focus on regional and international developments and on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, SANA said, citing the Syrian president’s media office.

FIRST VISIT SINCE ASSAD’S FALL

Pro-government Syria TV and a government source confirmed Sharaa’s visit, noting it will go ahead despite the postponement of a planned Arab summit in Moscow that the Syrian leader had been expected to attend.

Sharaa’s delegation will include the foreign minister and senior military and economic officials, according to the source.