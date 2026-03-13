Israel says struck checkpoints of Iran paramilitary force Basij in Tehran

JERUSALEM: Israel's military said Thursday (Mar 12) it had struck checkpoints set up in Tehran by the Basij paramilitary force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, as part of efforts to undermine control by the authorities.



"Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force, acting on (military) intelligence, has targeted the Basij roadblocks and operatives," the army said in a statement.



"These forces led the regime's primary efforts to suppress internal protests, particularly in recent months, employing severe violence, mass arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators," it added.



Iran was rocked by unprecedented protests against the clerical establishment that peaked in January.



They were put down with a crackdown which according to rights groups left thousands of people dead and tens of thousands arrested.



Tehran residents have told AFP that Revolutionary Guard forces have set up checkpoints across the capital in a bid to assert control in the face of US-Israeli strikes.