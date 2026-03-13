Israel renews Beirut strikes after threatening to expand Lebanon operations

"We saw dead people on the ground," said Aseel Habbaj, a displaced woman who had been sheltering in a nearby tent after fleeing Israeli bombings in other areas of Lebanon.



Her 40-year-old neighbour Dalal al-Sayed said she had opted to pitch her tent at the seaside after fleeing attacks in southern Lebanon "because the last thing we expected was Israel to hit Beirut".



Her family could not afford to rent an apartment, she said.



"We won't leave, we will stay here even if we die," she added.



Displaced people have been sleeping rough or in tents on the streets of Beirut, including in Ramlet al-Bayda, where some shelters were hit by shrapnel from the overnight strike, according to an AFP correspondent.



A strike on a campus of the Lebanese University, the country's only public institution of higher learning, killed the head of the faculty of sciences and another professor, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).