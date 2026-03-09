Logo
Hezbollah says fighting Israeli forces who landed in east Lebanon
People look at damage left by Israeli airstrikes on Mar 7, 2026, in the village of Nabi Chit, eastern Lebanon. (Photo: AP/Ali Salem)

09 Mar 2026 08:07AM
BEIRUT: Hezbollah on Monday (Mar 9) said it was engaging Israeli forces who landed in eastern Lebanon by helicopter across the Syrian border, amid the new war between the Iran-backed militant group and Israel.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said it detected "the infiltration of approximately 15 Israeli enemy helicopters" from the Syrian side of the border in eastern Lebanon.

The group said its fighters "engaged the helicopters and the infiltrating force with appropriate weapons, and the confrontation" was ongoing.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

