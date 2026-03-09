Hezbollah says fighting Israeli forces who landed in east Lebanon

BEIRUT: Hezbollah on Monday (Mar 9) said it was engaging Israeli forces who landed in eastern Lebanon by helicopter across the Syrian border, amid the new war between the Iran-backed militant group and Israel.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said it detected "the infiltration of approximately 15 Israeli enemy helicopters" from the Syrian side of the border in eastern Lebanon.

The group said its fighters "engaged the helicopters and the infiltrating force with appropriate weapons, and the confrontation" was ongoing.

