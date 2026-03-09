Crude oil prices surpass US$100 a barrel as the Iran war impedes production and shipping

Oil prices have eclipsed US$100 per barrel for the first time in more than three and a half years as the Iran war hinders production and shipping in the Middle East.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) jumped 20 per cent to US$109.17 a barrel, a level not seen since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, while the international Brent benchmark contract was up 19 per cent at US$110.35.

Both could rise or fall as market trading continues.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Mar 8) dismissed the war-related spike in oil prices as a "small price to pay" for removing the threat of Iran's nuclear program.

"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for USA, and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The increases followed US crude prices jumping by 36 per cent and Brent crude prices rising 28 per cent last week. Oil prices have surged as the war, now in its second week, ensnared countries and places that are critical to the production and movement of oil and gas from the Persian Gulf.

Roughly 15 million barrels of crude oil - about 20 per cent of the world’s oil - typically are shipped every day through the Strait of Hormuz, according to independent research firm Rystad Energy.

The threat of Iranian missile and drone attacks has all but stopped tankers from travelling through the strait, which is bordered in the north by Iran, carrying oil and gas from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.