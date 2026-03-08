New strikes light up Tehran as Israel vows 'many surprises'

DUBAI: The Iran war exploded further late Saturday (Mar 7) as pillars of flame rose above an oil storage facility in Tehran, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised “many surprises” for the next phase of the week-old conflict.

Iranian state media confirmed the strike on the oil facility as Associated Press video showed the horizon glowing against the night sky. Israel’s military confirmed new strikes that shook neighbourhoods in Tehran’s east and south but did not comment on targets.

It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war. State media blamed “an attack from the US and the Zionist regime” at the facility that supplies the capital and neighbouring provinces in the north.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday raised the possibility of the war against Iran ending only once that country no longer has a functioning military or any remaining leadership in power.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he is not interested in negotiating with Iran at this point and later added the air campaign could make it a moot point if all potential leaders of Iran are killed and the Iranian military is destroyed.

"At some point, I don't think there will be anybody left maybe to say 'We surrender,'" Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for attacks on “neighbouring countries," even as his country's missiles and drones flew toward Gulf Arab states and hard-liners asserted that Tehran's war strategy would not change.

A rift between politicians looking to de-escalate the war and others committed to battling the United States and Israel could complicate any diplomatic efforts. Conflicting Iranian statements came from two of the three members of the leadership council overseeing Iran since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the war's opening airstrikes.

Pezeshkian also dismissed Trump’s call for Tehran to surrender unconditionally, saying: “That’s a dream that they should take to their grave.”

Trump nonetheless cast Iran's apology as a surrender, saying that Iran would be “hit very hard” and more “areas and groups of people” would become targets, without elaborating. Already, the conflict has rattled global markets and left Iran’s leadership weakened by hundreds of Israeli and American airstrikes.