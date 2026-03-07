After week of war, Trump demands Iran's 'unconditional surrender'

ISRAEL POUNDS BEIRUT AFTER MASS EVACUATION ORDER

On the ground, Israel pursued a major expansion of the war in Lebanon, pounding the capital Beirut on Friday after ordering an unprecedented evacuation of the entire southern suburbs of the city.



It said it had carried out a strike in Beirut targeting a command centre used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's navy unit, along with strikes on command centres that it said were used by the Hezbollah militant group.



There was no immediate comment from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, or Hezbollah.



It also launched a new wave of attacks on Iran, saying 50 of its warplanes had struck a bunker still being used by Iran's leadership beneath Khamenei's destroyed Tehran compound.



Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on social media: "Some countries have begun mediation efforts." He did not identify the countries or provide further details.

"Let's be clear - we are committed to lasting peace in the region, but we have not the slightest hesitation in defending the dignity and authority of our country," he wrote.



Israel has extended its bombing to Lebanon to root out Hezbollah, the Shi'ite militia allied to Iran that has been a dominant faction in Lebanese politics since the 1980s. Hezbollah fired on Israel this week to avenge the death of Khamenei.



"We're sleeping here in the streets - some in cars, some on the street, some on the beach," said Jamal Seifeddin, 43, who fled Beirut's southern suburbs and spent the night on the streets in the capital's downtown district. "No one even brought a blanket."



Israel has intervened in Lebanon repeatedly over the decades, most recently in 2024. But the ferocity of Friday's strikes had little precedent.

About 300,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon in the past four days, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.



Inside Israel, explosions could be heard as Israeli defences activated to shoot down incoming Iranian fire. The UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia all reported fresh drone and missile attacks.