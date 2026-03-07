US says to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz 'soon'

International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol, however, sought to tamp down fears of a global oil crisis, saying on Friday that there was "plenty of oil in the market."

Wright also addressed a US decision to allow India a temporary sanctions exemption to buy Russian oil as being "pragmatic".

The US energy secretary said there was "no change in policy against Russia," whose energy industry continues to face strict US sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

High gasoline prices are a key pain point for US political leaders, potentially fueling inflation that already has many households feeling the pinch.

Average US gasoline prices have risen about 11 per cent in the last week, according to the AAA gas prices gauge on Friday.

Wright said he hoped fuel prices at US pumps would come down in a matter of "weeks, not months".