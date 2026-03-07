Oil prices surge to highest since 2023 as Middle East war rages, stocks fall on US jobs

Oil prices shot to their highest since 2023 after surging again on Friday (Mar 6) because of the Iran war, and a weak update on the US job market knocked stocks lower to cap Wall Street’s worst week since October.

The US-Israel war on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region have upended the world's energy and transport sectors, virtually halting activity in the Strait of Hormuz.



The price of Brent crude, the international standard, surged to US$92.69 per barrel, up US8.5 per cent for the day and nearly 30 per cent for the week after US President Donald Trump said only the "unconditional surrender" of Iran would end the Middle East war.

It briefly rose above US$94 to touch its highest level since September 2023.

The main US contract West Texas Intermediate, meanwhile, breached the US$90 level for the first time since 2023 and jumped 12.2 per cent to US$90.90.

Oil prices have surged, with Brent up from near US$70 late last week, as the war has expanded and included areas critical to the production and movement of oil and gas in the Middle East. Much will depend on what happens with the Strait of Hormuz off Iran’s coast, where roughly a fifth of the world’s oil typically sails.

If oil prices spike further, to US$100 per barrel, and stay there, some analysts and investors say it could be too much for the global economy to withstand.