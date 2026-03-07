Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon with major raids on east

BEIRUT: Israeli air strikes battered Lebanon on Friday (Mar 6), including at least 12 on the eastern Baalbek district that killed nine people, the health ministry and state media said.

Lebanon has been engulfed by the expanding Middle East war, after the Iran-backed group Hezbollah on Monday fired missiles at Israel to avenge the death of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Israeli strikes on Nabi Sheet in eastern Lebanon's Baalbek district killed at least nine people and wounded 17 on Friday, the health ministry said in a preliminary toll, as state media reported at least 12 strikes on the area.

"Rescue and debris removal operations are ongoing" to search for missing people, the ministry added.

Earlier Friday, it had said that the war on its fifth day had killed at least 217 people.

Lebanese state media reported a renewal of Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs Friday afternoon, following night raids that left heavy damage in the area after residents fled en masse in response to Israeli evacuation warnings.

Israel says it has killed "over 70" members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

A live broadcast by AFP showed plumes of smoke rising above buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs, a typically densely populated area where Hezbollah holds sway.