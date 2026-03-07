Israel announces new wave of 'broad-scale' strikes on Tehran, airport hit
US Central Command says more than 3,000 Iranian targets have been struck over the past week.
TEHRAN: Israel announced a new wave of "broad-scale" strikes on government targets in Tehran on Saturday (Mar 7) as US President Donald Trump said only Iran's unconditional surrender would bring an end to the escalating Middle East war.
The Mehrabad Airport in Tehran had been struck, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, although there was no immediate comment from Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
US Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said over 3,000 Iranian targets have been struck over the past week, including Revolutionary Guard headquarters, command-and-control centres, air defence systems, missile sites, navy warships and submarines.
The renewed Israeli attacks on Tehran came a day after Israel intensified its air strikes on Lebanon, striking Beirut's southern suburbs, where the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah holds sway, and Baalbeck in the east.
Iran, meanwhile, launched attacks on Israel and its Gulf neighbours, with Saudi Arabia saying it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired at the Prince Sultan Air Base near Riyadh, which houses US military personnel.
"SPIRAL BEYOND ANYONE'S CONTROL"
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for "serious diplomatic negotiations" and warned of a "situation that could spiral beyond anyone's control".
Trump, who has given varying reasons for starting the war, has spurned fresh talks with Tehran, however, and said on his Truth Social platform that "there will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER".
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that when the president determines Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States and the operation's goals are realised, "Iran will essentially be in a place of unconditional surrender, whether they say it themselves or not".
Trump also promised to help rebuild the country's economy if Tehran installs someone "acceptable" to him to replace Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed last weekend.
Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, said the United States would have no role in selecting Khamenei's successor.
"The selection of Iran's leadership will take place strictly in accordance with our constitutional procedures and solely by the will of the Iranian people, without any foreign interference," he added.
"HUMANITARIAN DISASTER"
Six US service members have died and Trump is to attend the return of their bodies at a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Saturday.
Lebanon's health ministry said at least 217 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned that a "humanitarian disaster is looming".
The Norwegian Refugee Council said 300,000 people in the country had been forced to flee their homes.
Three UN peacekeepers were wounded when their base in southern Lebanon was hit on Friday, the UN force and the Ghanaian military said.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Israel of targeting them, and French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack as "unacceptable".
Tehran was pummeled by Israeli strikes on Friday, which AFP journalists described as among the heaviest days of bombardments yet.
According to Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, at least 1,332 Iranian civilians have died so far in the conflict with Israel and the US.
Thirteen people, seven of them civilians, have been killed in Gulf countries since the war began, including an 11-year-old girl, Elena Abdullah Hussein, in Kuwait.
Two hours before she died, the girl called her father at work to tell him she loved him.
"It was as if she was trying to say goodbye," the girl's father Abdullah Hussein told AFP at her funeral.