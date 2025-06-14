Tehran Retaliates with Missile Barrage After Israeli Attacks on Nuclear Sites

JERUSALEM: Explosions rocked Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Friday (Jun 13) after Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles in retaliation for Israel’s largest-ever military strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites. Sirens blared across Israel as air defences were activated, while explosions were also reported on the outskirts of Tehran, in Isfahan, and near Qom.
Israel confirmed it had launched "Operation Rising Lion", targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and top military leadership. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Israel of initiating war, while Iranian state media said the retaliatory missile barrage targeted Israeli cities.
TRUMP URGES IRAN TO STRIKE A DEAL
US President Donald Trump, speaking in a phone interview with Reuters, said nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran were still on the agenda for Sunday, though their fate remained uncertain.
“I tried to save Iran humiliation and death. They can still work out a deal – it’s not too late,” Trump said. Earlier on Truth Social, he warned: "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left."
Trump also suggested the Israeli strikes were a result of Tehran’s failure to accept a 60-day ultimatum to curb its nuclear programme.
ISRAEL TARGETS NUCLEAR AND MISSILE SITES
The Israeli military said it had struck missile and drone launching facilities as well as a second nuclear site near Isfahan. In addition, a senior military spokesman confirmed dozens of radars and missile launchers had been destroyed.
At least 20 Iranian commanders and six nuclear scientists were killed, according to two regional sources. Among the dead were armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami. Major General Mohammad Pakpour was swiftly promoted to replace Salami and vowed a "bitter response" in a message to the Supreme Leader.
Iranian media reported 80 civilians killed and more than 300 wounded in overnight attacks, including blasts at apartment blocks and homes of nuclear scientists.
DIPLOMATIC TENSIONS RISE
Iran has called for a United Nations Security Council meeting, accusing Israel of unlawful aggression. The UN Security Council was scheduled to meet Friday at Tehran's request.
Separately, diplomats confirmed that the IAEA Board of Governors will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the Israeli strikes, following a request supported by Russia, China and Venezuela. The meeting will begin at 10am Vienna time.
Meanwhile, Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said the military campaign was unlikely to fully destroy Iran’s nuclear capability, but “could create the conditions for a long-term deal, led by the United States.”
REGIONAL FALLOUT AND OIL MARKETS
Israel reported that a missile fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen struck Hebron in the West Bank, injuring three Palestinian children. However, Iran denied launching any drones, and none reportedly reached Israeli territory.
Markets reacted sharply. Brent crude jumped as much as 14% before settling up 5.5%, with OPEC stating there was no immediate need to adjust oil supply. Gold rose 1.1%, and global equities declined amid risk-off sentiment.
Despite the strikes, commercial oil production infrastructure was reportedly unharmed. Airlines rerouted flights to avoid Israeli, Iranian, Iraqi and Jordanian airspace, and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport was temporarily shut.
Israel has reportedly operated Mossad commandos deep inside Iran prior to the attack, and military intelligence said damage to the underground Natanz facility might take days to fully assess. Iran has long insisted its uranium enrichment is for peaceful purposes only.
While the full extent of Israel’s operation remains to be seen, Netanyahu said in a televised speech that “this operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”