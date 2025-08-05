Tesla approves share award worth $29 billion to CEO Elon Musk

NEW YORK: Tesla has approved a fresh share award worth about US$29 billion for CEO Elon Musk in an effort to keep him at the helm as the company pivots from its core electric vehicle (EV) business to emerging ventures such as robotaxis and humanoid robots, the company said on Monday (Aug 4).

The award, which grants Musk 96 million new shares, was described as a “good faith” gesture to honour the spirit of a US$50 billion pay package from 2018 that was struck down by a Delaware court last year.

Musk can only claim the new award if he remains in a key executive position at Tesla for at least two more years and the Delaware courts do not reinstate the 2018 plan. Tesla said the shares, priced at US$23.34 each, will be subject to a five-year holding period.

The company said it will seek shareholder approval of a longer-term compensation plan at its investor meeting on Nov 6.

TESLA BOARD SHOWS SUPPORT

The move underscores the board's continued support for Musk, despite recent controversies surrounding his political activity and involvement in outside ventures including artificial intelligence startup xAI.

“While we recognise Elon’s business ventures, interests and other potential demands on his time and attention are extensive and wide-ranging... we are confident this award will incentivise Elon to remain at Tesla,” said a special committee composed of board chair Robyn Denholm and independent director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson.

The new shares will be forfeited or offset if Musk’s voided 2018 award is reinstated, effectively preventing any “double dip,” the committee said.

The company said it would not recognise compensation expense for the award at this time, as it does not currently expect the performance condition to be met. It will re-evaluate the situation if that changes after the two-year vesting period.