Thailand’s Abhisit returns as Democrat Party leader

BANGKOK: Thailand’s oldest political party has reinstated former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva as its leader, marking a comeback for the conservative figure who led the country through a violent 2010 crackdown on “Red Shirt” protesters.

Abhisit, who served as premier from 2008 to 2011, won 96 percent of party members’ votes in Saturday’s ballot, broadcast live on local media. “My heart never left here,” the 61-year-old told supporters after the result was announced.

COMEBACK AFTER YEARS IN POLITICAL WILDERNESS

Abhisit resigned as Democrat Party chief in 2023 after years of internal rifts and declining popularity following the 2010 clashes that killed more than 90 people and wounded over 2,000.

His return could reinvigorate the party’s standing ahead of elections expected within four months, after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul pledged to dissolve parliament.

“People already have long-standing connections with him and the Democrat Party, but it won’t be easy,” said Ekkarin Tuansiri, a political scientist at Prince of Songkla University.