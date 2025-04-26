Throngs of mourners pay respects to Pope Francis in final hours of lying-in-state

Among the last visitors were French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, who stood together at the side of the casket for a few moments. He bowed his head; she made the sign of the cross.



Long queues snaked around St. Peter's Square and the surrounding roads all day on Friday. Some waited hours for the chance to spend a few minutes inside the basilica and pay their respects.



"It's a very strong feeling (to be here)," said Patricio Castriota, a visitor from Argentina, the pope's homeland. "This farewell was very sad, but I thank God that I was able to see him".



"He's the only pope we've had who came from South America, a pope who had many good intentions for the Catholic Church," said Castriota. "He cleaned up (a lot) of the bad, maybe not all of it, but he tried."