Trump accuses China of 2020 voting interference, contradicting US intelligence findings

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump declassified intelligence on Thursday (Jul 16) that he said showed Chinese interference in US elections, reviving his long-running attacks on election security despite a US intelligence assessment that found no evidence Beijing altered the 2020 vote, which he lost.

The 25-minute address underscored Trump's effort to make election security a central political issue ahead of November's midterm elections, when Republicans will be defending their congressional majorities and face the possibility of losing control of one or both chambers.

Trump has pressed his fellow Republicans in Congress to pass legislation imposing new voter identification and citizenship requirements, despite longstanding findings that voter fraud in US elections is rare.

The president said he was declassifying sensitive information that showed China had illicitly acquired 220 million US voter files, including names, addresses and other data used to register to vote.

He asserted that members of the US intelligence community deliberately suppressed information about the extent of China's activities.

His allegations contradict an unclassified 2021 US intelligence community assessment that found no indications any foreign actor attempted to alter or succeeded in altering "any technical aspect" of the 2020 presidential election vote, including voter registrations, ballots, tabulations or results.

The assessment was conducted under John Ratcliffe, then Trump's director of national intelligence and now his CIA director.

Ahead of Trump's speech, some White House officials expressed concern that disclosing the China information could be misleading, sources told Reuters.

Trump's harsh language about China risked rocking a relationship that has steadied following last year's costly trade war.

Trump hopes to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in September about improving trade relations.

Before Trump began speaking, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy, Liu Chang, said in response to a request for comment, "China has never and will never interfere in the presidential elections of the US."