Trump to address rare mass meeting of US military leaders

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump will on Tuesday (Sep 30) speak at a rare gathering of hundreds of senior US military officers summoned, without public explanation, from around the world to meet at a base near Washington.

No official reason has been given for the highly unusual meeting at Quantico.

It comes as the military has faced controversy both at home and abroad, with Trump deploying troops in two Democratic-run US cities and ordering lethal strikes on small, alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.

Trump, who oversaw a rare purge of senior officers after taking office, has also ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran-backed Yemeni rebels.

The White House's daily press guidance lists the 79-year-old Republican as delivering "remarks to the Department of War" at 9am (9pm, Singapore time).

The US president hailed the meeting when asked about it last week, saying in the Oval Office: "I love it. I mean, I think it's great."

"Let him be friendly with the generals and admirals from all over the world," the president said, referring to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who organised the event and will speak there.