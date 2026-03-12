Logo
US restarts Global Entry programme amid industry pressure
US restarts Global Entry programme amid industry pressure

The US government said it is “working hard to alleviate the disruptions to travellers.”

A sign warns travellers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla, on Apr 23, 2022. (Photo: AP/Ted Shaffrey)

12 Mar 2026 12:55AM
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Wednesday (Mar 11) reinstated the Global Entry programme that expedites US customs and immigration clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers entering the United States, the government said.

The Department of Homeland Security on Feb 22 suspended the programme but reversed course on its initial plan to also suspend the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck programme. The DHS said the move was necessary to "preserve limited funds and personnel" during a partial government shutdown.

The DHS said it had reactivated Global Entry at 5am ET.

"We are working hard to alleviate the disruptions to travellers caused by the Democrats' shutdown," the government said, but did not provide an explanation for why the fee-funded programme was being reinstated.

During the 43-day government shutdown last fall, the government did not suspend Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, and many saw the Global Entry suspension as a tactic to pressure Democrats to agree to fund the DHS.

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, noted that more than 18 million travellers used Global Entry in 2025, saving over 300,000 officer hours at 79 ports of entry. He said the DHS had been "inflicting pain for American travelers as a political stunt."

Democrats say they are willing to resume funding for TSA but want immigration policy reforms.

Airlines and travel groups had pushed the Trump administration to restart the programme. The suspension of the Global Entry program has led to lines of three hours or more at some airports for travellers entering the United States. Absences by TSA personnel in recent days have also led to long security lines at some US airports.

Approximately 50,000 TSA airport security officers are working without pay and are set to receive no wages in their regular two-week paycheck on Friday.

Source: Reuters/fs

