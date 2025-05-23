Trump administration bars Harvard from enrolling foreign students

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enrol international students in its escalating battle with the Ivy League school, saying thousands of current students must transfer to other schools or leave the country.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the action Thursday (May 22), saying Harvard has created an unsafe campus environment by allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus. Without offering evidence, it also accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese communist party.

“This means Harvard can no longer enrol foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” the agency said in a statement.