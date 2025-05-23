Logo
Trump administration bars Harvard from enrolling foreign students
The Charles River near Harvard University on April 15, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (Photo: AP/Charles Krupa, File)

23 May 2025 02:58AM
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enrol international students in its escalating battle with the Ivy League school, saying thousands of current students must transfer to other schools or leave the country.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the action Thursday (May 22), saying Harvard has created an unsafe campus environment by allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus. Without offering evidence, it also accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese communist party.

“This means Harvard can no longer enrol foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” the agency said in a statement.

Students, faculty and members of the Harvard University community rally, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (Photo: AP)

Harvard enrols almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, accounting for more than a quarter of its student body. Most are graduate students, coming from more than 100 countries.

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” Kristi Noem said in a statement.

The administration revoked Harvard's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which gives the school the ability to sponsor international students to get their visas and attend school in the United States.

Source: Agencies/fs

United States Education Students funding Donald Trump
