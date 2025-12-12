Trump again says land strikes on Venezuela drug shipments coming soon

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday (Dec 11) that Washington will soon begin strikes to interdict narcotics shipments making their way from Venezuela to the United States via land routes.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to begin strikes on narcotics being smuggled overland in recent weeks. US forces killed six more people in strikes on alleged drug-running boats, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday, bringing the campaign's total number of deaths, which critics describe as illegal executions, to 76.

Washington is also preparing to intercept more ships transporting Venezuelan oil following the seizure of a tanker this week, as it increases pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, six sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday (Dec 11).

The seizure was the first interdiction of an oil cargo or tanker from Venezuela, which has been under US sanctions since 2019. The action came as the US executes a large-scale military build-up in the southern Caribbean and as Trump campaigns for Maduro's ouster.

Maduro on Thursday slammed the seizure, calling it an act of "naval piracy" that escalated tensions between Washington and Caracas.

"They kidnapped the crew, stole the ship and have inaugurated a new era, the era of criminal naval piracy in the Caribbean," he said at a presidential event, adding: "Venezuela will secure all ships to guarantee the free trade of its oil around the world."

The seizure has put shipowners, operators and maritime agencies involved in transporting Venezuelan crude on alert, with many reconsidering whether to sail from Venezuelan waters in the coming days as planned, shipping sources said.

Further direct interventions by the US are expected in the coming weeks targeting ships carrying Venezuelan oil that may also have transported oil from other countries targeted by US sanctions, such as Iran, according to the sources familiar with the matter who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.