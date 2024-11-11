Trump and trade worries cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku

BAKU: The annual UN climate summit began on Monday (Nov 11) with countries preparing for tough talks on finance and trade, after a year of weather disasters that have emboldened developing countries in their demands for climate cash.

Delegates gathering in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, hope to resolve the COP29 summit's top agenda item - a deal for up to US$1 trillion in annual climate finance for developing countries, replacing a target of US$100 billion.

That goal is competing for resources and attention against economic concerns, wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and the election of Donald Trump, a climate-change denier, for a second term as president of the United States, the world's biggest economy.

The event's president, Mukhtar Babayev, said the world was "on a road to ruin" and the summit was a "moment of truth" for the world's climate goals.

"Azerbaijan can build the bridge, but you all need to walk across it. In fact, we need to start running," he told delegates at the Baku Stadium venue.

The Caspian Sea nation, which prides itself on being home to the world's first oil wells, faces pressure to show progress from last year's COP28 pledge to transition away from fossil fuels.

Azerbaijan's oil and gas revenues accounted for 35 per cent of its economy in 2023, down from 50 per cent two years earlier. The government says these revenues will decline further, to 22 per cent by 2028.