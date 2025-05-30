Trump says China has 'totally violated' Geneva deal with US on tariffs, minerals

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 30) that China had violated an agreement with the US to mutually roll back tariffs and trade restrictions for critical minerals and issued a new veiled threat to get tougher with Beijing.

"China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said that he made a "fast deal" in mid-May with Chinese officials for both countries to back away from triple-digit tariffs for 90 days. He said he did this to save China from a "devastating" situation, factory closings and civil unrest caused by his tariffs of up to 145 per cent on Chinese imports.

Trump did not specify how China had violated the agreement made in Geneva, Switzerland, or what action he would take against Beijing.

Asked later on Friday in the Oval Office about the China deal, Trump said: "I'm sure that I'll speak to President Xi, and hopefully we'll work that out."

RARE EARTHS LICENSES

But a US official told Reuters said it appears China was moving slowly on promises to issue export licenses for rare earth minerals.

The deal called for China to lift trade countermeasures that restrict its exports of the critical metals needed for US semiconductor, electronics and defence production.

"The Chinese are slow-rolling their compliance, which is completely unacceptable and it has to be addressed," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC, without specifying how that would happen.

Reuters reported on Friday that global auto executives are sounding the alarm on an impending shortage of rare-earths magnets from China – used in everything from windshield-wiper motors to anti-lock braking sensors – that could force the closure of car factories within weeks.