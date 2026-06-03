Trump confirms using foul language with Israel's Netanyahu

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has confirmed a tense exchange with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he reportedly berated his close ally with expletives.

In an interview published Wednesday (Jun 3) in the New York Post, Trump was asked about the conversation he had with Netanyahu over the phone on Monday.

"You said, 'Are you f-ing crazy? What are you f-ing doing? I helped you stay out of jail.' Is that true? Did you speak to him in those terms?" the interviewer asked.

"I did," Trump responded. "I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon."

"I said, 'Bibi, we gotta stop this.'"

Trump went on to say he had a "very good relationship" with Netanyahu. "We've done well together ... I like Bibi a lot."

Trump unleashed the profane tirade over Israel's threats to bomb the Lebanese capital Beirut, fearing it would undermine talks with Tehran to end the war in the Middle East, the Axios news outlet and ABC News reported.