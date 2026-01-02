Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has delayed steeper US tariffs on some imported furniture items for a year, ordering the postponement shortly before they were due to take effect Thursday (Jan 1).

The increase had been planned under an earlier tranche of sector-specific tariffs imposed by Trump, part of a slate of duties he has rolled out since returning to the White House.

But with US households feeling the pinch from elevated costs of living, Trump late Wednesday pushed the planned tariffs - 30 per cent on certain upholstered furniture and 50 per cent on kitchen cabinets and vanities - to January 1, 2027.

"Given the ongoing productive negotiations regarding the imports of wood products, the President is delaying the tariff increase to allow for further negotiations to occur with other countries," the White House said in a statement announcing the move.

Trump's tariffs in 2025 affected goods ranging from steel to autos, and more investigations - that could lead to new levies - are underway.