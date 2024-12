Israeli leaders applaud Trump pledge on hostages, Gazans fear the worst

JERUSALEM/CAIRO: Israeli leaders hailed on Tuesday (Dec 3) a pledge by US President-elect Donald Trump that there would be "hell to pay" in the Middle East unless hostages held in the Gaza Strip were released ahead of his Jan 20 inauguration The reaction in Gaza was less enthusiastic.Writing on Truth Social, and without naming any group, Trump said the hostages had to be freed by the time he was sworn in.If his demand was not met, he said: "Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America."During their deadly 2023 attack on Israel, Hamas-led militants captured more than 250 people. Some have been released or freed but around half of them are still in Gaza, although at least a third of these are believed to be dead.