Israeli leaders applaud Trump pledge on hostages, Gazans fear the worst

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and many of his ministers publicly thanked Trump for his hard-hitting words.



"President Trump put the emphasis in the right place, on Hamas, and not on the Israeli government, as is customary (elsewhere)," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.



Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Trump's statement had made clear to everyone who was in the right, and who was wrong.



"This is the way to bring back the hostages: by increasing the pressure and the costs for Hamas and its supporters, and defeating them, rather than giving in to their absurd demands."



Families of the missing hostages also expressed their gratitude. "It is now evident to all: the time has come. We must bring them home NOW," the families forum said.