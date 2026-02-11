Trump's immigration chiefs testify in Congress following protester deaths

WASHINGTON: The heads of the agencies carrying out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda are testifying in Congress Tuesday (Feb 10) and faced questions over how they are prosecuting immigration enforcement inside American cities.



Trump's immigration campaign has been heavily scrutinised in recent weeks, after the shooting deaths in Minneapolis of two protesters at the hands of Homeland Security officers. The agencies have also faced criticism for a wave of policies that critics say trample on the rights of both immigrants facing arrest and Americans protesting the enforcement actions.



Todd Lyons, the acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Rodney Scott, who heads US Customs and Border Protection, and Joseph Edlow, who is the director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, will speak in front of the House Committee on Homeland Security.



This is the first time all three have appeared in Congress since the department received a huge infusion of money from Congress last summer and since immigration enforcement operations intensified across the country. The officials are speaking at a time of falling public support for how their agencies are carrying out Trump's immigration vision.



Under Lyons' leadership, ICE has undergone a massive hiring boom and immigration officers have deployed in beefed-up enforcement operations in cities across the country designed to increase arrests and deportations. The appearance in Congress comes as lawmakers are locked in a battle over whether DHS should be funded without restraints placed over its officers' conduct.



The administration says that activists and protesters opposed to its operations are the ones ratcheting up attacks on their officers, not the other way around, and that their immigration enforcement operations are making the country safer by finding and removing people who’ve committed crimes or pose a threat to the country.



Lyons is likely to face questioning over a memo he signed last year telling ICE officers that they didn't need a judge's warrant to forcibly enter a house to arrest a deportee, a memo that went against years of ICE practice and Fourth Amendment protections against illegal searches.



During Scott's tenure, his agency has taken on a significant role in arresting and removing illegal immigrants from inside the country. That increased activity has become a flashpoint for controversy and marks a break from the agency's traditional job of protecting borders and controlling who and what enters the country.