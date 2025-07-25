Trump in Scotland as EU-US trade deal nears, von der Leyen to meet president on Sunday

BRUSSELS: The European Union and the United States could finalise a framework trade deal this weekend, EU officials and diplomats said on Friday (Jul 25), as US President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland for bilateral talks and a visit to his golf properties.
The deal would likely include a 15 per cent baseline tariff on all EU goods entering the United States and probably a 50 per cent tariff on European steel and aluminium, the officials and diplomats said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed she would meet Trump on Sunday in Scotland, saying on social media that the pair would discuss “transatlantic trade relations, and how we can keep them strong” following a “good call” with the US president.
US President Donald Trump on Friday said there was a 50-50 chance or perhaps less that the United States would reach a trade agreement with the European Union, adding that Brussels wanted to "make a deal very badly".
“We are close to an agreement and it is possible we will reach it during the weekend,” one senior EU official said.
One of the sources said a weekend deal seemed likely as the "agreement is basically in the hands of Trump now."
A source familiar with the negotiations said there was a "good chance" European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would meet Trump in Scotland over the weekend.
The visit comes as Trump faces mounting pressure at home over his administration's handling of documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. White House officials reportedly hope the controversy fades while Trump is abroad.
European luxury and auto shares, two of the sectors most exposed to US tariffs, rose on Friday, with LVMH and Volkswagen closing up around 4 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.
Combining goods, services and investment, the EU and the United States are each other's largest trading partners by far. The American Chamber of Commerce to the EU warned in March that any conflict jeopardised US$9.5 trillion of business in the world's most important commercial relationship.
The EU is facing US tariffs on more than 70 per cent of its exports - 50 per cent on steel and aluminium, 25 per cent on cars and car parts and a 10 per cent levy on most other EU goods, which US President Donald Trump has said he would hike to 30 per cent on Aug 1, a level EU officials said would wipe out whole chunks of transatlantic commerce.
Further tariffs on copper and pharmaceuticals are looming.
The EU has prepared countermeasures that could enter into force on Aug 7 in the event that talks collapse.
French car parts supplier OpMobility said it was concerned that the bloc as a whole seemed unable to negotiate better terms than individual countries.
“In the short term, we can probably say that we've avoided the worst, but that does not mean that it's a good deal,” CEO Laurent Favre said on Thursday. “At the end of the day it shows that the relationship is unbalanced.”
Meanwhile, Volkswagen chief executive Oliver Blume told investors the carmaker hoped investment commitments could help it win further concessions on US tariffs once Washington and the EU had struck a broad trade deal.