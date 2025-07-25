Trump in Scotland as EU-US trade deal nears, von der Leyen to meet president on Sunday

BRUSSELS: The European Union and the United States could finalise a framework trade deal this weekend, EU officials and diplomats said on Friday (Jul 25), as US President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland for bilateral talks and a visit to his golf properties.

The deal would likely include a 15 per cent baseline tariff on all EU goods entering the United States and probably a 50 per cent tariff on European steel and aluminium, the officials and diplomats said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed she would meet Trump on Sunday in Scotland, saying on social media that the pair would discuss “transatlantic trade relations, and how we can keep them strong” following a “good call” with the US president.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said there was a 50-50 chance or perhaps less that the United States would reach a trade agreement with the European Union, adding that Brussels wanted to "make a deal very badly".

“We are close to an agreement and it is possible we will reach it during the weekend,” one senior EU official said.

One of the sources said a weekend deal seemed likely as the "agreement is basically in the hands of Trump now."

A source familiar with the negotiations said there was a "good chance" European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would meet Trump in Scotland over the weekend.

The visit comes as Trump faces mounting pressure at home over his administration's handling of documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. White House officials reportedly hope the controversy fades while Trump is abroad.

European luxury and auto shares, two of the sectors most exposed to US tariffs, rose on Friday, with LVMH and Volkswagen closing up around 4 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.