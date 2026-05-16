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Trump says ISIS second-in-command eliminated
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World

Trump says ISIS second-in-command eliminated

"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing," Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump says ISIS second-in-command eliminated

Residents inspect the damage after US forces had launched a strike against Islamic State militants in Nigeria at the request of Nigeria's government, in Offa, Kwara State, Nigeria, Dec 26, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Abdullahi Dare Akogun)

16 May 2026 12:22PM (Updated: 16 May 2026 01:34PM)
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US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 15) that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, was killed in an operation conducted by US and Nigerian forces.

"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. 

"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump did not disclose in his post the exact location of the operation.

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Al-Minuki, a Nigerian national, was designated as a "specially designated global terrorist" by the former Biden administration in 2023, according to the US Federal Register.

Trump, who has previously accused Nigeria of failing to protect Christians from Islamist militants in the northwest, thanked the Nigerian government for its partnership in the operation.

Nigeria denies discriminating against any religion, saying its security forces target armed groups that attack both Christians and Muslims.

The US had earlier carried out strikes targeting Islamic State-linked militants in Nigeria in December. Since then, Washington has deployed drones and 200 troops to provide training and intelligence support to the Nigerian military against Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked insurgencies that are spreading across West Africa.

The US forces were operating in a strictly non-combat role, Nigerian military officials said earlier this year. 

Source: Reuters/ss

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US President Donald Trump ISIS terrorism
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