Trump: Many starving in Gaza, food centres to be set up

CAIRO: US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jul 28) that many people in Gaza are starving and urged Israel to do more to improve humanitarian access, as Palestinians struggled to feed their families just one day after Israel announced new steps to ease aid deliveries.

As the war in Gaza nears its second anniversary, local health authorities say nearly 60,000 people have been killed and an increasing number are now dying from hunger and malnutrition. Images of emaciated children have sparked global outrage and growing criticism of Israel over the worsening humanitarian conditions.

Describing the situation as one of real starvation, Trump’s comments appeared to diverge from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said on Sunday that “there is no starvation in Gaza,” a statement he reposted on X on Monday.

Speaking during a visit to Scotland, Trump said Israel had a responsibility to ensure aid delivery. “You have a lot of starving people,” he told reporters. "We're going to set up food centres," with no fences or boundaries to ease access, he added, noting that the US would work with other countries to deliver food and sanitation aid.

A White House spokesperson said additional details on the food centres would be "forthcoming."

The Gaza health ministry said at least 14 people had died in the past 24 hours from hunger, raising the total death toll from starvation to 147. Of those, 88 were children, most of whom died in recent weeks.

"WHEN YOU GO TO BED HUNGRY, YOU WAKE UP HUNGRY"

Over the weekend, Israel announced new humanitarian steps including daily pauses in fighting across three areas, additional corridors for aid trucks, and aerial drops of supplies. The announcement came shortly after the collapse of ceasefire talks on Friday.

Palestinians say conditions on the ground remain dire. Wessal Nabil, a mother of three in Beit Lahiya, said she was doing everything she could to calm her hungry children. “When you go to bed hungry, you wake up hungry,” she said. “We distract them with anything... to make them calm down.”

“I call on the world, on those with merciful hearts, to be kind to us, to ensure that aid reaches us,” she added.

Israeli defence officials said growing international pressure and deteriorating conditions had prompted the new humanitarian measures.