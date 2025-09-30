Trump meets Democrats in last-gasp talks before US government shutdown

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump met senior Republicans and Democrats at the White House on Monday (Sep 29), seeking to revive stalled spending talks with barely 36 hours left to avert a US government shutdown.

Unless Congress approves a funding bill before midnight on Tuesday, the government will partially close, halting non-essential operations, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay and disrupting many social welfare payments.

The White House has heightened tensions by warning that mass layoffs of civil servants could follow a shutdown, breaking with the usual practice of temporary furloughs until a deal is reached.

REPUBLICANS PUSH STOPGAP, DEMOCRATS DEMAND RESTORATIONS

Republicans have proposed extending current funding through late November while negotiating a longer-term plan.

Democrats, weakened after Trump dismantled entire departments through his “Big, Beautiful” budget bill in July, are pressing for hundreds of billions of dollars to be restored to healthcare spending, including the Obamacare program.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News on Sunday that Trump was “open to discussion” and wanted to operate “in good faith” at the White House meeting with Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer.

Schumer said the session was only a first step, while Jeffries urged Republicans to find “common ground” on funding that protects health, safety and economic well-being.