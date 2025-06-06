Trump, Musk feud deepens over sweeping tax-cut bill as Tesla shares plunge

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump lashed out on Thursday (Jun 5) at Elon Musk, saying he was "disappointed" by the billionaire’s public criticism of the sweeping tax-cut and spending bill central to Trump’s agenda.

"Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore," Trump said in the Oval Office, offering his first direct response to Musk’s attacks. "He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn't said bad about me personally, but I'm sure that'll be next. But I'm, I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot."

Even as Trump spoke, Musk posted new barbs on X, the social media platform he owns.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," he wrote. "Such ingratitude."

Tesla shares fell 9 per cent following the public exchange, hitting their lowest level since late February.

The increasingly bitter feud between the world’s most powerful man and the world’s richest man comes after weeks of signs that their alliance was fraying.

Musk, who also runs SpaceX and its satellite arm Starlink, spent nearly US$300 million backing Trump and other Republicans in the 2024 election.