Netanyahu holds first White House talks with Trump since Iran war began

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House Tuesday (Jul 28) for his first in-person talks with President Donald Trump since the Iran war began, with the Israeli leader saying they discussed ensuring Tehran does not acquire nuclear arms.

The closed-door talks - which the White House described as "positive and productive" - lasted for about an hour and a half and came as Netanyahu and Trump sought to patch over public disagreements on the war.

Netanyahu said in a video message after the meeting that it was "one of the best conversations I've ever had with the president of the United States" and that it touched on "our common goal: Ensuring that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons".

The Iran war began in late February with US-Israeli strikes but has seen a recent pause in the fighting, with Washington saying it wants to give negotiations a chance.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Tuesday they targeted a Saudi oil tanker, the NCC Ghazal, in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles for violating a blockade on the kingdom's ports announced by the Iran-backed group.

Saudi Arabia had yet to comment on the Houthis' claim, but reported having intercepted drones targeting oil facilities in its east, blaming pro-Iran militias in Iraq.