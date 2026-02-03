Trump still aims for control of Greenland, its PM Nielsen warns

COPENHAGEN: Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen warned on Monday (Feb 2) that while US President Donald Trump has ruled out military force, Washington still fundamentally seeks to control the Arctic island.

Trump intensified calls for US control over Greenland at the start of the year, citing national security concerns related to Russia and China. Some European NATO allies have defended Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland and said Trump's pressure threatened to fracture the NATO alliance.

The US president has since backed away from threats of force and said he had secured total US access to Greenland in a NATO deal, though details remain unclear.