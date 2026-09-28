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Trump offered to sell arms to China, US ambassador tells Fox News
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Trump offered to sell arms to China, US ambassador tells Fox News

US President Donald Trump's offer was in response to China's concern over weapons sales to Taiwan, the US ambassador to China said.

Trump offered to sell arms to China, US ambassador tells Fox News

A US flag and a Chinese flag are displayed on a security barrier, on the day of an official visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, to the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Sep 25, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Evan Vucci)

28 Sep 2026 12:13PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2026 12:23PM)
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WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump offered to sell arms to Beijing in response to concern over weapons sales to Taiwan, the US ambassador to China said in a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday (Sep 27).

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory, and US arms sales to the self-ruled island have long been a thorny issue between Washington and Beijing.

The US is required by law to supply Taiwan, which has a democratically elected president and legislature, with weapons for its defence.

US Ambassador to China David Perdue said the issue was raised again when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the US last week.

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"President Trump continues to say, 'Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world'. He actually asked President Xi - would he like to buy some? - at one point," Perdue said in the interview that aired on Sunday.

"There are continuing conversations about other sales, (Trump) and President Xi talk about that every time they get together," Perdue said, adding the US position has not changed.

In June, China warned Taiwan that seeking independence "by relying on the US or through military means is a dead end".

Washington had already approved a US$11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan in December, which Perdue said was a sale of "more arms to Taiwan than any other president since 1979".

During his Washington trip, Xi repeated his warning that Trump should show "prudence" over Taiwan, and went further to urge the US to oppose Taiwan independence explicitly.

In May, Trump suggested an upcoming arms package to Taipei could be used as a negotiating chip with China, raising fears Taiwan's security could be traded away.

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Source: AFP/rl

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United States Taiwan China arms sales
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