Trump says 48 leaders killed in strikes on Iran, and new leaders want to talk

In another interview with The Atlantic, Trump on Sunday said he would "be talking" to Iranian leaders but was vague on the timing and noted that much of the country's leadership was dead.

"They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner," Trump said as US and Israeli forces continued a war against Iran for a second day.

Trump did not indicate with whom he hoped to speak or when.

SOME IRANIANS IN PRIOR US TALKS KILLED

Referring to the Iranian leadership, which has been in years of on-and-off talks with the US and other Western governments, Trump said, "most of those people are gone."

"Some of the people we were dealing with are gone, because that was a big - that was a big hit," Trump was quoted as saying, apparently referring to the strike that killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

"They should have done it sooner," he said. "They could have made a deal. They should’ve done it sooner. They played too cute."

In Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian said a leadership council composed of himself, the judiciary head and a member of the powerful Guardians Council had temporarily assumed the duties of supreme leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.